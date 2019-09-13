Crispy Cheesy Risotto Balls Recipe

Are you a cheese lover? These delicious rice balls are an excellent finger food or light lunch with a salad. And here’s a fun fact: arancini means ‘little oranges’ in Italian!

Arancini

Prep + cooking time: 1 hour and 40 mins (includes cooling time)

Makes: 50

Ingredients:

3 cups (750ml) chicken stock

1 1/2 cups (375ml) water

60g butter

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

250g small button mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 medium (150g) brown onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 1/2 cups (300g) Arborio rice

½ cup (40g) finely grated Parmesan cheese

250g bocconcini, cut into 1cm pieces

½ cup (75g) plain flour

3 eggs, beaten lightly

2 1/2 cups (150g) panko breadcrumbs

1.5L vegetable or olive oil, to deep-fry

Lemon wedges and sea salt flakes, to serve

Method:

1. Place the stock and water in a medium saucepan; bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Meanwhile, heat half the butter and the oil in a large saucepan over high heat; cook mushrooms, stirring occasionally, for about 7 mins or until browned. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

2. Heat remaining butter in the same pan over medium heat; cook onion and garlic, stirring, until soft. Add tomato paste and rice; stir to coat in onion mixture. Stir in ½ cup of the simmering stock mixture; cook, stirring, over heat, until liquid is absorbed. Continue adding stock mixture, in ½ cup batches, stirring, until liquid is absorbed after each addition. Total cooking time should be about 20 mins or until rice is tender.

3. Stir in Parmesan and mushrooms; season to taste with salt and pepper. Spread risotto mixture thinly onto a large tray. Cool for 30 mins. Cover; refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

4. Roll levelled tablespoons of mixture into balls. Press a piece of bocconcini into the centre of each ball, and roll to enclose.

5. Coat risotto balls in flour; shake off excess. Dip in egg, then roll in crumbs to coat.

6. Heat oil in a deep saucepan to about 160°C. It’s important not to have the oil too hot or the arancini will burn before the cheese is melted inside. Deep-fry the risotto balls, in batches, for about

3 mins or until browned slightly and the cheese is melted in the centre. Drain on absorbent paper. Serve the arancini with lemon wedges and sprinkled with a little sea salt flakes, if desired. Suitable to freeze. Not suitable to microwave.

Cooking tips: