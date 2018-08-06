Navigation

How To Clean Crabs Before Cooking Them

Ili Sulaiman shows us how to clean and prep a live crab without hurting it!
August 6, 2018
By Amanda Soh
Cleaning crabs for any dish can be daunting because of their large pincers and sharp legs. In our 2018 cookbook, For the Love of Food with Ili Sulaiman, there’s a Malaysian Chilli Crab Pasta recipe. Ili herself will show you how to clean crabs before cooking them — scroll down to get started!

Malaysian Chilli Crab Pasta

Fun fact:

You can tell a female crab apart from a male crab when you look at the underside. Males have a narrower and pointier apron as compared to the female’s apron, which is wider and rounder. If you want fresh crab for your meal, it’s got to be alive until just before cleaning!

Pic credit: ieatishootipost.com

