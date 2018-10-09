Are You Cooking With The Right Rice?

Rice is often considered the grain of life in Asia — a testament to how loved and highly regarded it is in this part of the world. Find out which rice grain goes best with what cuisine, and which would resonate the most with your palate.

White Rice

Jasmine Sunwhite

The first AAA-quality fragrant rice in the Malaysian market, Jasmine Sunwhite has won the hearts of many to become a go-to choice today. Exclusively imported from Thailand, the grains are harvested only once a year, between November and March. Taken in moderation, this rice is a great source of energy as it’s rich in minerals and carbohydrates. Make a quick snack with the Jasmine Sunwhite from the recipe below!

Onigirazu Mexicana

Prep: 20 minutes

Makes: 2

INGREDIENTS:

2 nori sheets

½ cup to ¾ cup Jasmine Sunwhite fragrant rice, cooked

Mayonnaise, to taste

¼ cucumber, sliced thinly

Red onion, sliced thinly and halved

¼ red capsicum

2 tbsp sweet corn

1 sprig coriander, to garnish

1 slice turkey ham

Psst… You can make it your very own creation by adding different ingredients in between!

METHOD:

Place one square piece of plastic wrap on your work surface. Lay nori sheet (shiny side down), in the shape of a diamond, on top of the plastic wrap. Arrange a thin layer of rice, in a square, on the centre of the nori It helps to wet your fingers when you’re shaping the rice. Spread mayo on top of the rice. Layer first with ham, then the veggies. Spoon some more rice on top of the veggies and shape into a square. Firmly but gently, fold up the corners of the nori to completely cover the rice. Then, fold up two corners of the plastic wrap to cover the nori and secure it in place. Arrange a piece of julienne cucumber perpendicular to ingredients on top, so that you know which direction to slice the onigirazu. Fold up remaining two sides of the plastic wrap. Set aside for at least 5 minutes. To serve, slice the onigirazu along the length of the cucumber. Remove the plastic wrap and enjoy.

Here’s the video too for easy reference!

You also have the option to swap the Jasmine Sunwhite fragrant rice to the calrose rice below!

Jasmine Calfresh, California

Calrose rice originates from a variety of rice that was popularly grown and consumed in the 1950s in California, USA. It’s starchy texture and medium length is the best for sushi-making.