4 Easy-Peasy and Fun Jam Treats for Recess

Recess is an important time for school-going kids. It’s when they rest and recharge with a snack, so they go back to class feeling fresh and alert.

However, kids may not know better and choose to chomp down on junk food instead. As parents, the best way to ensure your kids get a nutritional boost is to provide them with homemade snack packs.

With a prep time of just 10 minutes, these four mouth-watering recipes won't add to your morning rush. They feature Smucker's Sugar Free jams for the flavours kids love, minus the sugar.