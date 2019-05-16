Navigation

3 Tasty Smoothies That Are Packed With Green Veges

Nutritious and tasty smoothie recipes.
Dapur With Love
Shape
May 16, 2019
By Jay Jayaraj

You get it: You should eat more leafy greens. They’re overflowing with vitamins and minerals, benefit every single cell in your body, scare off diseases from even thinking about infecting you, can make you look younger, and are super low-calorie.

But a girl can only eat so many salads and sautéed greens, and homemade kale chips can be hard to perfect. So sneak some leaves into your recipes and make a delicious kale smoothie or the like.

Really-the secret is to use baby greens, which have all the nutrients of their adult counterparts but with milder textures and flavors. Since they also pulverize exceptionally well, these recipes work with any combination of baby greens, so experiment and have fun. You’ll get a half to one full serving of veggies in each smoothie-without even tasting them!

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

This delicious and healthy substitute for mint chocolate chip ice cream lovers. Rich and thick thanks to avocado, the vibrant color of baby collard greens only makes it seem all the more minty, and the cacao nibs-chocolate in its purest form-provide that crunch you crave.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons hemp powder (optional)

2 cups baby collard greens

10 to 12 mint leaves

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups unsweetened almond or soy milk

2 tablespoons raw honey

1/2 avocado

2 tablespoons raw cacao nibs

Directions:

Combine first seven ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add cacao nibs and blend for another 10 to 15 seconds until they are in tiny pieces.

Nutrition score per serving: 338 calories, 18g fat (4.5g saturated), 34g carbs, 11g protein, 12g fiber, 192mg sodium

