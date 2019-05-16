3 Tasty Smoothies That Are Packed With Green Veges

You get it: You should eat more leafy greens. They’re overflowing with vitamins and minerals, benefit every single cell in your body, scare off diseases from even thinking about infecting you, can make you look younger, and are super low-calorie.

Really-the secret is to use baby greens, which have all the nutrients of their adult counterparts but with milder textures and flavors. Since they also pulverize exceptionally well, these recipes work with any combination of baby greens, so experiment and have fun. You’ll get a half to one full serving of veggies in each smoothie-without even tasting them!