2 Easy and Healthy Blueberry Recipes You Should Try Now

Served frozen or fresh, blueberries can be found in morning cereals and after-meal desserts; in smoothies and even ice cream. It’s no surprise that this little health powerhouse is now a superstar on everyone’s dining table.
Celebrity health advocate, Linora Low, shared some of her go-to blueberry desserts recipes at “The Little Blue Champion” campaign launched by the US Highbush Blueberry Council. Tried and tested, these recipes are not only a good alternative to your usual choice of sweet treat on a cheat day, but they’re also suitable for everyone in your family. You’ll find fresh and flavourful US Highbush Blueberries in any Village Grocer near you.
Cauliflower Blueberry Muffin
Makes: 10 muffins
Ingredients
¼ cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
1 ½ cups unsweetened applesauce
100g raw cauliflower florets
3 eggs
1 ½ cups almond flour
1 tsp baking powder
4 tbsp peanut butter
1/3 cup coconut sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp chia seeds
Method
- Set your oven to 177°C.
- Place all the ingredients EXCEPT blueberries in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth.
- Prepare muffin cups. Brush cups with olive oil or cooking oil, then divide the batter evenly.
- Place the desired amount of blueberries into each muffin cup (about 4-5 blueberries per cup, depending on how big your cups are). If you feel like eating more blueberries, you can use them as your topping, but bear in mind they’ll make the muffin more moist.
- Bake in the oven for 20 to 22 minutes, or until the centre is cooked through and a toothpick comes out clean.