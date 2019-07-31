2 Easy and Healthy Blueberry Recipes You Should Try Now

Served frozen or fresh, blueberries can be found in morning cereals and after-meal desserts; in smoothies and even ice cream. It’s no surprise that this little health powerhouse is now a superstar on everyone’s dining table.

Celebrity health advocate, Linora Low, shared some of her go-to blueberry desserts recipes at “The Little Blue Champion” campaign launched by the US Highbush Blueberry Council. Tried and tested, these recipes are not only a good alternative to your usual choice of sweet treat on a cheat day, but they’re also suitable for everyone in your family. You’ll find fresh and flavourful US Highbush Blueberries in any Village Grocer near you.

Cauliflower Blueberry Muffin

Makes: 10 muffins

Ingredients

¼ cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

1 ½ cups unsweetened applesauce

100g raw cauliflower florets

3 eggs

1 ½ cups almond flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp peanut butter

1/3 cup coconut sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp chia seeds

Method