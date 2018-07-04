How To Replace Coconut Milk in Cooking

Picture your favourite local dishes, but made with dairy milk instead of santan (coconut milk)! Dairy nutrition company Fonterra Brands Malaysia held Fonterra First Feasts, a cooking competition between 10 home-based cooks, who are also local influencers. They were tasked to create a dish with a combination of New Zealand and Malaysian flavours using Anchor cream and butter, Fernleaf UHT milk and Anlene yogurt.

Here are some recipes you can dabble in, from the winners of this competition!

Dry Chicken Curry Rendang Kuih Gulung

By Iena Elina (winner)

“I have always used coconut milk to prepare traditional Malay dishes, but now that I have tried and tested out dairy milk as an alternative, I realise my dishes are not only as tasty as before, they are even healthier and richer in protein.”

Ingredients for kueh:

3 cups wheat flour

1 egg

4 cups Fernleaf Full Cream UHT milk

2 1/2 tbsp cooking oil

Method:

Blend all ingredients thoroughly. If it’s too thick, add a little water, and if it’s too watery, add a little flour to the mix. Cook it as you would cook a pancake, using some Anchor Pure New Zealand Butter. Place the Dry Chicken Curry Rendang on top of a kuih gulung wrap, and sprinkle some shredded Anchor Cheddar on top, then roll.

Ingredients for curry:

500gm chicken, minced

1 1/2 cups Anchor culinary cream

Ingredients to blend:

1 1/2 large onions

6-7 cloves of garlic

2.5cm ginger

2.5cm galangal (lengkuas)

3 stalks lemongrass

Some curry leaves

2 turmeric leaves

2 tbsp kerisik (toasted ground coconut paste)

1 tbsp Anlene Plain Yogurt

Anchor shredded cheddar

Salt, to taste

Ajinomoto, to taste

2 tbsp curry paste

Method: