Rendang Mince Chicken Tacos

PREP 20 Mins COOK 30 Mins SERVES 4
200ml thick coconut milk
400g mince chicken
2 tbsps kerisik (toasted desiccated coconut)
2 tbsps palm sugar
1 tbsp sugar
1 turmeric leaf, shredded
Salt, to taste
1 box of crispy shell tacos
8 salad leaves
12 cherry tomatoes, diced
200g cheddar cheese, grated
Lime wedges, to serve
SPICE PASTE
5 fresh red chillies
2 chilli padi
5 shallots
2 cloves garlic
2 stalks lemongrass
2cm fresh turmeric
2cm galangal
Method:
- SPICE PASTE: Blend the spice paste ingredients together and set aside.
- In a heavy pan, combine coconut milk and spice paste. Cook over simmering heat for 10 mins, stirring often. Add the chicken and cook it for 6 mins or until mixture is thick but not dry.
- Add the kerisik, palm sugar, sugar and shredded turmeric leaf. Season with salt. Turn off heat.
- Just before serving, line taco shells with salad leaves, then top with rendang mince, tomatoes and cheese. Serve with lime wedges on the side.
TIP: Mince chicken thighs and breast meat for better flavour.