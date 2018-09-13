Navigation

Rendang Mince Chicken Tacos

This recipe is the perfect example of tradition with a modern twist
Recipe by: Cindy Khoo
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
September 13, 2018
By Saidah
Photo: Robin Yong/Blu Inc Media

Photo: Robin Yong/Blu Inc Media

PREP 20 Mins COOK 30 Mins SERVES 4

200ml thick coconut milk
400g mince chicken
2 tbsps kerisik (toasted desiccated coconut)
2 tbsps palm sugar
1 tbsp sugar
1 turmeric leaf, shredded
Salt, to taste
1 box of crispy shell tacos
8 salad leaves
12 cherry tomatoes, diced
200g cheddar cheese, grated
Lime wedges, to serve

SPICE PASTE
5 fresh red chillies
2 chilli padi
5 shallots
2 cloves garlic
2 stalks lemongrass
2cm fresh turmeric
2cm galangal

Method:

  1. SPICE PASTE: Blend the spice paste ingredients together and set aside.
  2. In a heavy pan, combine coconut milk and spice paste. Cook over simmering heat for 10 mins, stirring often. Add the chicken and cook it for 6 mins or until mixture is thick but not dry.
  3. Add the kerisik, palm sugar, sugar and shredded turmeric leaf. Season with salt. Turn off heat.
  4. Just before serving, line taco shells with salad leaves, then top with rendang mince, tomatoes and cheese. Serve with lime wedges on the side.

TIP: Mince chicken thighs and breast meat for better flavour.

More Related Stories