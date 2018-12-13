Navigation

Praline Cream Wafers

This easy dessert will save you hours in the kitchen the night before Christmas!
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
Women's Weekly
December 13, 2018
By Saidah

PREP 20 Mins MAKES 8

Photo by: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

300ml tub thickened cream
250g mascarpone
½ cup Nutella
100g dark chocolate, melted, cooled
24g ice-cream wafers
125g punnet raspberries, halved

PRALINE
½ cup caster sugar
¼ cup water
1/3 cup roasted unsalted peanuts

  1. In a bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream until soft peaks form. Add mascarpone and Nutella. Beat on low until just combined. Cover, chill, until needed.
  2. PRALINE Line an oven tray with baking paper. In a small saucepan, heat sugar and water together on low stirring to dissolve. Increase heat to high. Boil, without stirring, 5 to 6 mins until golden. Working quickly, stir through nuts and pour onto tray. Set aside at room temperature until toffee sets. Break into chunks, then pulse in a food processor to fine crumbs.
  3. Line a tray with baking paper. Using a tsp, spread chocolate on top of 8 wafers. Sprinkle with praline crumbs. Set aside until chocolate firms.
  4. Transfer cream mixture to a piping bag fitted with a fluted nozzle. Just before serving top remaining wafers with cream and raspberries. Stack two cream filled wafers, then top with choc covered wafer. Serve straight away.

