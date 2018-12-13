Praline Cream Wafers

PREP 20 Mins MAKES 8
300ml tub thickened cream
250g mascarpone
½ cup Nutella
100g dark chocolate, melted, cooled
24g ice-cream wafers
125g punnet raspberries, halved
PRALINE
½ cup caster sugar
¼ cup water
1/3 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
- In a bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream until soft peaks form. Add mascarpone and Nutella. Beat on low until just combined. Cover, chill, until needed.
- PRALINE Line an oven tray with baking paper. In a small saucepan, heat sugar and water together on low stirring to dissolve. Increase heat to high. Boil, without stirring, 5 to 6 mins until golden. Working quickly, stir through nuts and pour onto tray. Set aside at room temperature until toffee sets. Break into chunks, then pulse in a food processor to fine crumbs.
- Line a tray with baking paper. Using a tsp, spread chocolate on top of 8 wafers. Sprinkle with praline crumbs. Set aside until chocolate firms.
- Transfer cream mixture to a piping bag fitted with a fluted nozzle. Just before serving top remaining wafers with cream and raspberries. Stack two cream filled wafers, then top with choc covered wafer. Serve straight away.
