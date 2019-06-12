Are Potatoes Fattening and Should You Eat Them?

Potatoes USA had a cooking showdown last month with lifestyle bloggers during its “US Potatoes Rasa Meriah” 2019 campaign. The public could then vote on Instagram (by clicking ‘like’) for their favourite U.S. Potato Raya recipe, from the 10 bloggers using US fresh and frozen potato varieties. Chef Ili Sulaiman was also invited to share about the versatility and goodness of fresh potatoes.

Try these delicious potato recipes from Chef Ili!

US Potato Curry Noodles

Ingredients:

200g US Potatoes cut into 1inch cubes

2inch galangal

2 x stick lemongras

1 can chopped tomatoes or 2 tomatoes chopped

3 table spoon curry powder

2 tablespoon light soy sauce

2 x table spoon tauchu (fermented soy bean paste)

2 x cups coconut milk

1 litre chicken stock

Salt and Brown Sugar to taste

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

Ground ingredients

2 medium size onion or 6 shallots

4 garlic cloves

2 inch ginger

6 – 8 dried chilies deseeded and soaked in hot water

Garnish

600g Fresh Noodles (thick egg noodle)

300g fresh prawns (poached)

1 Chicken breast poached and shredded

2 green/red chilies sliced

2 cubes firm tofu cubed

2 cups beans sprouts

3 hard boil eggs

10 limau kasturi

Method:

1. In a large pot, add in some oil and fry blended items for 6 minutes until slightly brown before adding in curry powder, galangal and lemongrass. Add some water if the mixture is too dry. Continue to cook for about 5 – 8 minutes

2. Next add in the chopped tomatoes, raw potatoes, tauchu and light soy sauce and cook for another 5 minutes

3. Next add in the stock followed by the mash potato and mix well before adding the coconut milk

4. Next add in some salt and suagr and taste and adjust accordingly. Continue to simmer the curry until the potatoes are cooked through.

5. To serve, place a handfull of noodles into a bowl before pouring the curry, then garnish with shreded chicken, prawns, chili, tofu, beansprouts, half a hard boil egg and half a lime