Potato pani puri
PREP 20 Mins COOK 20 Mins MAKES 16 SERVES 4
500g (3 medium) waxy potatoes, peeled, 2cm cubes
2 tbsps vegetable oil
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp black mustard seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp sesame seeds
16 mini pappadums, microwaved
Kachumber
1 red onion, finely chopped
1 cucumber, seeded, finely chopped
4 radish, trimmed, julienne
½ cup coriander, chopped
1 long green chilli, seeded, sliced
1 tbsp lemon juice
- Place potatoes in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to boil on high and cook 8 to 10 mins until just tender. Drain.
- KACHUMBER In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Season to taste and chill until required.
- In a large frying pan, heat oil on high. Fry potatoes 4 to 5 mins, stirring, until lightly crisp. Add spices and seeds, and cook 2 to 3 mins until toasted and sizzling.
- Pile potatoes on pappadums and top with kachumber to serve. If liked, accompany with lassi (see tip).
Top Tip:
- To make a yoghurt lassi drink, combine 500g natural yoghurt with 1 cup chilled water, 1 ½ tsps salt or sugar (depending on your preference) and 1 tsp ground coriander. Whisk until smooth. Serve in glasses.