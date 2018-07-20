Poached Egg and Avocado Toast Recipe

If avocado toast isn’t in your weekly routine,we will convince you otherwise. Here’s a game-changer that takes this new favourite up a notch or two. Watching your diet? Just scale back on the avocado or use egg whites only.
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 2 slices wholegrain bread
- 1/3 avocado
- 2 tbsp shaved Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper, to garnish
- Fresh herbs (parsley, thyme or basil), to garnish
- Cherry tomatoes, to garnish
Method:
- Bring a pot of water to a boil (use enough water to cover the eggs). Drop the outer metal rims of two Mason jar lids into the pot, so they lay flat on the bottom.
- When the water boils, turn off the heat and carefully crack the eggs directly into each rim. Cover the pot and poach for 5 minutes (4 for super-soft, 4.5 for soft, 5 or more for semi-soft yolks).
- While the eggs are cooking, toast bread and smash avocado on each slice of toast. When the eggs are done, use a spatula to lift them out of the water.
- Gently pull the rim off the eggs (do this right on the spatula, over the water) and place eggs on top of the toast. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs.
- Serve with freshly-quartered cherry tomatoes.
DID YOU KNOW?
Avocados mature on the tree, but they only ripen once they are off the branch.
Avocados are naturally full of nutrients. They’re gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, vegetarian and cholesterol-free.