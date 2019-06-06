Why You Should Plant Tomatoes and Reap The Benefits

Grow your own

Did you know that Malaysia exports tomatoes? We’ve got all the right conditions as these crimson-hued fruits (yes, they’re not vegetables!) require plenty of sun. Plus, they’re also pretty hardy and easy to grow if you’re thinking of starting your very own garden.

Do note that it will take about 40 to 50 days for the plant to bear fruit and in tropical climates, cherry tomatoes do better as those of the heirloom variety are more susceptible to wilts and fungi. A fact perhaps not known to most, your plant will actually bear yellow flowers first, which will then turn into tomatoes! So, check out our growing tips: