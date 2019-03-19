Pizza With Awesome Toppings For The Little Ones

Hawaiian Has Browns

PREP 10 Mins SERVES 4 COOK 20 Mins

Ingredients:

8 frozen potato hash browns

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

200g beef bacon, diced

2/3 cup drained canned pineapple pieces

1 green capsicum, finely chopped

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Pinch of sweet paprika, to serve

Preheat oven to 240°C/220°C fan-forced. Place hash browns on an oven tray. Bake for 10 mins. Spread hash browns with barbecue sauce. Top with beef bacon, pineapple, capsicum and cheese. Bake for a further 10 mins or until golden. Serve hash browns sprinkled with paprika.

Chicken Lickin’ Bagel Pizzas

PREP 10 Mins COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4

Ingredients:

4 bagels, split

1/3 cup sun-dried tomato pesto

300g broccoli, cut into florets

1 ¼ cups shredded cooked skinless chicken

2/3 cup corn kernels

1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green onions, finely chopped

2/3 cup grated cheddar cheese

2/3 cup shredded parmesan

Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan –forced. Place bagels, cut-side up, on an oven tray. Spread with pesto. Cook broccoli in a saucepan of boiling water for 3 mins. Drain; cool. Add chicken, corn, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese, stir to combine. Top bagels with chicken mixture. Sprinkle with parmesan. Bake bagel pizzas for 10 mins or until golden.

Eggy Expert English Muffin Pizzas

PREP 15 Mins COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4

Ingredients:

4 eggs, at room temperature

4 English muffins, split

½ cup tomato paste

250g packet frozen chopped spinach, thawed

150g fresh ricotta, crumbled

1 ½ cups grated pizza cheese

Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Place eggs in a saucepan. Cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat, stirring (this helps centre the yolks). Boil for 5 mins. Drain; refresh under cold water. Peel; slice. Place muffins on an oven tray. Spread with tomato paste. Using hands, squeeze excess liquid from spinach. Place in a bowl. Add ricotta and half the pizza cheese, mix well. Top muffins with spinach mixture, egg and remaining cheese. Bake for 10 mins or until bases of muffins are crispy and the cheese melts.

Simply Super Lebanese Pizzas

PREP 15 Mins COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4

2 Lebanese breads

¼ cup tomato paste

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 carrot, grated

1 zucchini, grated

2 cabanossi, thinly sliced

125g cherry tomatoes, quartered

100g fetta, crumbled

Sweet chilli sauce, to drizzle

Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Place bread on 2 oven trays; spread bread with tomato paste. Top bread with half the cheese. Bake for 5 mins or until cheese melts. Using hands, squeeze excess liquid from carrot and zucchini. Top bread with cabanossi, tomato, carrot, zucchini, fetta and remaining cheese. Bake for 10 mins or until bread is crisp and cheese melts. Serve drizzled with sweet chilli sauce.

Tip: Choose your pizza base to suit your preferences and serving size.

+ LEBANESE BREAD gives a thin crispy base.

+ ENGLISH MUFFINS are perfect for individual pizzas.

+ BAGELS make delicious, chewy pizzas with a thicker crust.

+ HASH BROWNS are a great choice for fussy eaters.