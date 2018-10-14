No-Butter Strawberry Cupcake Recipe

A lip-smacking cupcake recipe that’s perfect for vegans and those who are watching their waistline to snack on for the weekend!
Cupcake ingredients:
- 200g self-rising flour
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp fine salt
- 30g cocoa powder
- ¾ cup soft brown sugar
- ½ cup warm water
- 2 tsp coffee granules
- ¾ tbsp white vinegar
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 3 tsp vanilla essence
- 6 tbsp vegetable oil
- Coloured sugar
- Fresh strawberries
For the frosting
- 250g low-fat cream
cheese, room temperature
- 120g icing sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla essence
- 2 tbsp low-fat milk
Method:
- Preheat oven to 160°C.
- Line patty tins with paper casing.
- Sift dry ingredients together into a mixing bowl. Add in sugar and mix well.
- In a separate bowl, dissolve coffee granules in warm water. Add in eggs, vanilla essence and oil.
- Pour wet mixture into flour mixture and, using a whisk, mix till smooth.
- Spoon mixture into tin till two-thirds full.
- Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove cupcakes to cool on a rack.
- Combine all ingredients for cream cheese frosting and mix till smooth. Top cupcakes with frosting, sugar and strawberries