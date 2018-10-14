Navigation

No-Butter Strawberry Cupcake Recipe

A cupcake recipe that's going to get your addicted but won't add too much to your calorie count!
Text and coordination Liyana Zamzuri Art direction Ero Wee Photography Edmund Lee Recipes Cindy Koo
Dapur With Love
Her World
October 14, 2018
By Amanda Soh

A lip-smacking cupcake recipe that’s perfect for vegans and those who are watching their waistline to snack on for the weekend!

no-butter cupcake

Cupcake ingredients:

  • 200g self-rising flour
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp fine salt
  • 30g cocoa powder
  • ¾ cup soft brown sugar
  • ½ cup warm water
  • 2 tsp coffee granules
  • ¾ tbsp white vinegar
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 tsp vanilla essence
  • 6 tbsp vegetable oil
  • Coloured sugar
  • Fresh strawberries

For the frosting

  • 250g low-fat cream
    cheese, room temperature
  • 120g icing sugar
  • 1 tbsp vanilla essence
  • 2 tbsp low-fat milk

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 160°C.
  2. Line patty tins with paper casing.
  3. Sift dry ingredients together into a mixing bowl. Add in sugar and mix well.
  4. In a separate bowl, dissolve coffee granules in warm water. Add in eggs, vanilla essence and oil.
  5. Pour wet mixture into flour mixture and, using a whisk, mix till smooth.
  6. Spoon mixture into tin till two-thirds full.
  7. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove cupcakes to cool on a rack.
  8. Combine all ingredients for cream cheese frosting and mix till smooth. Top cupcakes with frosting, sugar and strawberries

