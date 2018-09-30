Spicy Mint Sauce With Lamb Cutlets Recipe

Sunday is a great day to stay in and indulge in some cosy, home-cooked food! Why not try this delicious lamb cutlet recipe for your Sunday brunches or lunch with the family!
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients:
- 3 lamb cutlets
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Spicy mint sauce:
- 40g fresh mint,
use leaves only
- 2 bird’s eye chillies
- 4 shallots, sliced
- 4 tbsp white vinegar
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 120ml water
- 1 tbsp cornstarch,
mixed with 4 tbsp water
- Salt, to taste
Method:
- In a blender, combine mint, bird’s eye chillies, shallots, vinegar, sugar and water. Blend till smooth. Pour mixture into a saucepan and bring to a slow boil. Thicken with cornstarch mixture and leave to cool. Season with salt to taste.
- Heat pan with olive oil till hot, add lamb cutlet, and cook for 3 minutes on each side for medium doneness. Season with freshly grated salt and pepper.
- Serve lamb with mint sauce.