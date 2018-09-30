Spicy Mint Sauce With Lamb Cutlets Recipe

Sunday is a great day to stay in and indulge in some cosy, home-cooked food! Why not try this delicious lamb cutlet recipe for your Sunday brunches or lunch with the family!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

3 lamb cutlets

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Spicy mint sauce:

40g fresh mint,

use leaves only

use leaves only 2 bird’s eye chillies

4 shallots, sliced

4 tbsp white vinegar

4 tbsp sugar

120ml water

1 tbsp cornstarch,

mixed with 4 tbsp water

mixed with 4 tbsp water Salt, to taste

Method: