Spicy Mint Sauce With Lamb Cutlets Recipe

Enjoy tucking into this home-cooked meal with friends and family this weekend!
Text and coordination Stephanie Yap Art direction ERO WEE
Photography Patrick Chan
Food Stylist Cindy Koo

Dapur With Love
Her World
September 30, 2018
By Amanda Soh

Sunday is a great day to stay in and indulge in some cosy, home-cooked food! Why not try this delicious lamb cutlet recipe for your Sunday brunches or lunch with the family!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

  • 3 lamb cutlets
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Spicy mint sauce:

  • 40g fresh mint,
    use leaves only
  • 2 bird’s eye chillies
  • 4 shallots, sliced
  • 4 tbsp white vinegar
  • 4 tbsp sugar
  • 120ml water
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch,
    mixed with 4 tbsp water
  • Salt, to taste

Method:

  1. In a blender, combine mint, bird’s eye chillies, shallots, vinegar, sugar and water.  Blend till smooth. Pour mixture into a saucepan and bring to a slow boil. Thicken with cornstarch mixture and leave to cool. Season with salt to taste.
  2. Heat pan with olive oil till hot, add lamb cutlet, and cook for 3 minutes on each side for medium doneness. Season with freshly grated salt and pepper.
  3. Serve lamb with mint sauce.

