The Many Benefits Of Asparagus

Asparagus is known to have an abundance of nutrients that will keep you going for the long run. Find out what benefits you’ll gain from consuming them, and get tips on how you can cook them to perfection.
4 reasons to eat more asparagus
- High in vitamins and minerals…
… specifically vitamins A, C, E, K and B6. Not to mention, you’ll be increasing your intake of iron, copper, calcium, protein, folate, and fibre as stated in both the journal article Dietary Natural Products for Prevention and Treatment of Liver Cancer and Self Nutrition Data.
- Boosts sexual activity
According to European herbalist Nicolas Culpepper in the American Council on Science and Health article, it contains both Vitamin B6 and folate – nutrients that purportedly facilitate arousal and orgasms!
- May prevent cancer
Not only is it high in antioxidants, it also has a sizeable amount of gluthathione, a compound with detoxifying properties helpful in breaking down carcinogens, according to Healthline.com.
- Chases away the blues
According to dietitian Dana Hunnes, “Asparagus is rich in folic acid, which has been identified as a mood-enhancing nutrient.”