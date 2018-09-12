Mango Chilli Chicken Wraps by Chef Anis Nabilah

In conjunction with the launch of Marks and Spencer’s EatWell range (now available at Marks and Spencer Food Halls nationwide), the brand collaborated with celebrity chef Anis Nabilah to create recipes that would encourage more Malaysians to embark on a well-balanced diet. Here, we share the recipe for Mango Chilli Chicken Wraps so you can try it at home.

Ingredients:

M&S Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 pcs M&S Flour Tortilla Wrap

2 bottles M&S Mango and Chilli Grain Dressing

M&S Sea Salt

M&S Black Pepper

350g boneless, skinless chicken meat

60g wild rocket

20g Japanese cucumber, seeded and finely sliced

1 grilled red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

1⁄2 grilled red onion, finely chopped

Method:

1. Spread a tablespoon of M&S Mango and Chilli Grain Dressing on the chicken meat and season it with salt and pepper.

2.Heat some olive oil on a pan and grill the chicken for 4 minutes on each sides (if the piece of chicken meat is thicker, it has to be grilled slightly longer), then add 3 tablespoons of water and let it simmer. Rest the chicken for 5 minutes before slicing it into thinner pieces.

3. In another bowl, mix all the vegetables and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of M&S Mango and Chilli Grain Dressing. Mix well , and add the sliced chicken and its juices. Toss.

4. Place 2 tablespoons of filling on the center of a tortilla wrap and roll it. Repeat the same step for the rest of the fillings and serve immediately.

For more information and recipes, head to www.facebook.com/marksandspencermalaysia.

Recipe and images courtesy of Marks and Spencer Malaysia.