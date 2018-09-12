Navigation

Mango Chilli Chicken Wraps by Chef Anis Nabilah

You can make these simple and healthy wraps at home.
Dapur With Love
Her World
September 12, 2018
By Eena Sh

In conjunction with the launch of Marks and Spencer’s EatWell range (now available at Marks and Spencer Food Halls nationwide), the brand collaborated with celebrity chef Anis Nabilah to create recipes that would encourage more Malaysians to embark on a well-balanced diet. Here, we share the recipe for Mango Chilli Chicken Wraps so you can try it at home.

Ingredients:

M&S  Extra  Virgin  Olive  Oil

6  pcs  M&S  Flour  Tortilla  Wrap

2  bottles  M&S  Mango  and  Chilli  Grain  Dressing

M&S  Sea  Salt

M&S  Black  Pepper

350g boneless,  skinless  chicken  meat

60g wild  rocket

20g  Japanese  cucumber,  seeded  and  finely  sliced

1  grilled  red  chilli,  seeded and  finely  chopped

1⁄2  grilled  red  onion,  finely  chopped

Method:

1. Spread  a  tablespoon  of  M&S  Mango  and  Chilli  Grain  Dressing  on the chicken  meat and  season  it  with  salt  and  pepper.

2.Heat  some  olive  oil  on a pan  and  grill  the  chicken  for  4  minutes  on  each  sides  (if  the  piece  of  chicken  meat  is  thicker,  it  has  to  be  grilled  slightly  longer),  then add  3  tablespoons  of  water  and  let  it  simmer.  Rest  the  chicken  for  5  minutes  before  slicing  it  into  thinner  pieces.

3. In  another  bowl,  mix  all  the  vegetables  and  add  1  tablespoon  of  olive  oil  and  2  tablespoons  of  M&S  Mango  and  Chilli  Grain  Dressing. Mix  well , and  add  the  sliced  chicken  and  its  juices.  Toss.

4. Place  2  tablespoons  of  filling  on  the  center  of  a  tortilla  wrap  and  roll  it. Repeat  the  same  step  for  the  rest  of  the  fillings and  serve  immediately.

For more information and recipes, head to www.facebook.com/marksandspencermalaysia. 

Recipe and images courtesy of Marks and Spencer Malaysia.

