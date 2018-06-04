Make Ice-cream At Home Using Just One Ingredient

On days where you don’t feel like driving out the house for ice cream because you’re still in your pajamas, and the thought of having to socialise puts you in a bad mood, there is an alternative. Make your own ice-cream!

Trust us, it really is that simple. All you need is a food processor or a heavy duty blender and some ripe bananas.

Follow the steps below and you’ll be on your way to some ice cream goodness.

1. The ripest bananas you could find

The riper, the better. In fact, if the bananas look almost like they are about to go bad, that is the most ideal time to turn them into ice cream.This is because they are laden with natural sugars which means you don’t have to add additional sugars to them. Talk about being delicious and healthy!

2. Freeze overnight

Once you’ve sliced the bananas, freeze them overnight in ziploc bags or an airtight container. Freezing them is what gives the bananas the creamy, smooth texture that ice cream has.

3. A food processor

Pulse the frozen bananas in a food processor or blender. It will look like smashed bananas at first, but have faith and keep blending. It will look crumbly, gooey and unappealing before it turns into a soft serve-like ice cream. Be patient and watch the magic happens.

Tip: Scrape the sides with a rubber spatula to get an even blend of ice cream.

4. Additional flavourings for additional yum

This step is highly optional because the banana ice cream tastes perfectly great on its own. However, if you wish to make chocolate flavoured ice cream, just add some sifted cocoa powder into the mixture. Other flavourings include peanut butter, vanilla beans, coffee powder, ground spices and even condensed milk.