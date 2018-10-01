Lemon Chicken Burgers with Caramelised Onions

PREP 15 Mins COOK 10 Mins SERVES 4
500g chicken mince
½ cup fresh breadcrumbs
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 yellow onion, finely chopped
¼ cup, chopped coriander, plus extra leaves to garnish
1 lemon, grated rind and juice
¼ cup olive oil
2 red onions, thinly sliced
1 tsp sugar
1 avocado, mashed
½ cup Greek-style yoghurt
50g mixed salad leaves
1 Lebanese cucumber, peeled into ribbons
2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
4 soft bread rolls, halved, lightly toasted
- Combine mince, breadcrumbs, egg, garlic, onion, coriander and lemon rind. Season. Using wet hands, shape into 4 patties and place on a tray.
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan on medium. Cook patties 4-5 mins each side until browned and cooked through. Cover and keep warm.
- Heat remaining oil on medium, cook onion 5-8 mins, adding sugar halfway through, stirring until soft and brown.
- Combine avocado, yoghurt and juice in a small bowl.
- Stack leaves, a little of the caramelized onion (see tip), patties, cucumber and tomato on roll bases. Spoon avocado mixture over. Season with pepper and serve burgers open.
TIP: Caramelised onion will keep sealed in the fridge for up to a week.