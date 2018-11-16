Navigation

Lavender Buttermilk Scones

Bake these deliciously fragrant scones for breakfast or tea-time.
Dapur With Love
Her World
November 16, 2018
By Eena Sh

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6 to 7

Ingredients:

  • 225g self-rising flour, extra for dusting
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 100g cold salted butter, diced small
  • 1 tsp dried lavender flowers, extra for topping
  • 150ml buttermilk
  • Egg wash (1 egg and 1 tbsp buttermilk)
  • Jam, butter and clotted cream, to serve

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C.
  2. Line baking tray with baking paper.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, icing sugar and baking powder. Rub butter into flour using the tips of your fingers. (You can also do this in a food processor.)
  4. Add in lavender and mix well. Make a well in the centre and add in buttermilk. Mix to combine into soft dough.
  5. Lightly flour a work surface, knead dough lightly and flatten to 2cm thickness. Flour a 5cm round cutter and cut scones with it. Place scones on prepared pan and brush with egg wash.
  6. Sprinkle scones with some lavender and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until top is lightly brown.
  7. Cool on wire rack.
  8. Serve scones with jam, butter and clotted cream on the side.

Tip: Make your own buttermilk by combining 140ml of full-cream milk with two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice.

Art Direction: Ero Wee
Photography: Patrick Chan
Recipe: Cindy Khoo
This recipe was featured in the March 2017 issue of Her World Malaysia.

More Related Stories