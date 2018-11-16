Lavender Buttermilk Scones

Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6 to 7
Ingredients:
- 225g self-rising flour, extra for dusting
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 100g cold salted butter, diced small
- 1 tsp dried lavender flowers, extra for topping
- 150ml buttermilk
- Egg wash (1 egg and 1 tbsp buttermilk)
- Jam, butter and clotted cream, to serve
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
- Line baking tray with baking paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, icing sugar and baking powder. Rub butter into flour using the tips of your fingers. (You can also do this in a food processor.)
- Add in lavender and mix well. Make a well in the centre and add in buttermilk. Mix to combine into soft dough.
- Lightly flour a work surface, knead dough lightly and flatten to 2cm thickness. Flour a 5cm round cutter and cut scones with it. Place scones on prepared pan and brush with egg wash.
- Sprinkle scones with some lavender and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until top is lightly brown.
- Cool on wire rack.
- Serve scones with jam, butter and clotted cream on the side.
Tip: Make your own buttermilk by combining 140ml of full-cream milk with two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice.