Lamb Rogan Josh with Cumin Rice

PREP 20 Mins COOK 1 Hour 10 Mins SERVES 4-6
2 tbsps ghee
1kg boneless lamb shoulder, trimmed, 3cm cubes
2 red onions, finely sliced
2 cardamom pods
2 dried red chillies
¼ cup rogan josh curry paste
400g can tomato puree
1 cup water
½ bunch English spinach, chopped
Cumin rice
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
2 whole cloves
1 bay leaf
1 pinch saffron
1 cup basmati rice, rinsed well
2 cups water
- In a large, heavy-based saucepan, heat ghee on high. Brown lamb in 2 batches, 3 to 4 mins each. Remove from pan.
- Using same pan, reduce heat to low. Cook onion 8 to 10 mins, stirring, until tender.
- Increase heat to medium. Add cardamom and chillies, and cook 1 to 2 mins until fragrant. Add curry paste and cook 2 to 3 mins, stirring.
- Return lamb to pan, stirring to coat in curry paste. Add tomato puree and water. Bring to simmer. Cook, covered, on low 40 to 45 mins, stirring occasionally until lamb is tender.
- CUMIN RICE Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat oil on medium. Cook spices, bay leaf and saffron 1 min, stirring. Mix in rice to coat. Add water and bring to boil. Reduce to low and cook, covered, 8 to 10 mins until all liquid has been absorbed. Set aside 5 mins, covered.
- Stir in spinach through curry and cook 1 to 2 mins until spinach is just wilted. Scatter with coriander and serve with cumin rice.
Top tip:
- Ghee is a clarified butter that’s very common in Indian cooking. If you don’t have it on hand, you can use vegetable oil instead.