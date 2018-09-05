Korean Beef Kimchi Stew Recipe

Who doesn’t love some comfort food? What more some spicy, soupy, and homey Korean kimchi soup. Sara Khong has developed this Asian dish for you to enjoy with friends and family!
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 60g beef, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp Korean chilli
pepper flakes
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 2 cups anchovy broth
- 2 tbsp Korean soybean paste
- 1 tbsp Korean chilli paste
- § zucchini, cubed
- § onion, sliced
- 1 green chilli
- 250g tofu, cubed
- 1 spring onion, chopped
- » cup kimchi
- 10g enoki mushrooms
Method:
- In a pot, sauté meat, chilli pepper flakes and garlic over medium heat for a few minutes until fragrant. Add anchovy broth, soybean paste and korean chili paste to the mix and stir well.
- Cover and boil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Add onion, tofu, zucchini and green chilli. Boil for an additional 10 minutes. At the 8-minute mark, throw in spring onion, enoki mushrooms and kimchi into
the pot.
- Serve with rice and kimchi.
TIP:
As kimchi contains good gut bacteria that can be destroyed by heat, eat kimchi jjigae with some raw kimchi.