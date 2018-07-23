Navigation

Kid-Friendly Pizza Bread Recipe

An easy meal for you and your kids to enjoy making together!
First appeared in Her World November '17 issue by Stephanie Yap. Photography by Patrick Chai. Recipe by Danial Harraz. Art Direction and Product Styling by Ero Wee.
Dapur With Love
Her World
July 23, 2018
By Amanda Soh

Nine-year-old chef Danish Harraz crafts and shares his favourite kid-approved lunch recipes. Aside from cooking delicious meals, Danish is also an avid baker who sells his delectable desserts via his Instagram account.

pizza bread

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: 

  • 6 slices sandwich bread
  • 240ml pasta sauce
  • 64g sliced mushrooms
  • 256g shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 12 slices pepperoni

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 160°C.
  2. Spread pasta sauce evenly on bread.
  3. Transfer onto a baking tray.
  4. Top with mushroom slices, followed by mozzarella cheese and 2 slices of pepperoni each.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese melts.

