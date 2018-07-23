Kid-Friendly Pizza Bread Recipe

Nine-year-old chef Danish Harraz crafts and shares his favourite kid-approved lunch recipes. Aside from cooking delicious meals, Danish is also an avid baker who sells his delectable desserts via his Instagram account.
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients:
- 6 slices sandwich bread
- 240ml pasta sauce
- 64g sliced mushrooms
- 256g shredded mozzarella cheese
- 12 slices pepperoni
Method:
- Preheat oven to 160°C.
- Spread pasta sauce evenly on bread.
- Transfer onto a baking tray.
- Top with mushroom slices, followed by mozzarella cheese and 2 slices of pepperoni each.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese melts.