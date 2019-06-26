Navigation

This Cake Shop Has Joined The Bubble Tea Craze

There are 8 bubble tea flavours, with Boba Cham and Boba Kopi-C making the list!
June 26, 2019
By Adelina Tan

When a sharp-eyed bubble tea fan spotted an advertisement at Secret Recipe for the Boba Series, the post on social media quickly went viral.

The amazing part? It seems the drinks haven’t even officially launched! (Though you can already purchase them.)

 

Secret recipe Boba Series 😆 Siapa dah cuba?

There are eight flavours to pick from:

  • Boba Milk Tea
  • Boba Caramel Milk tea
  • Boba Brown Sugar Milk Tea
  • Boba Cham
  • Boba Kopi-C
  • Boba Midnight Blue
  • Boba Signature Fruit Tea

We’re intrigued by how Secret Recipe has incorprated local flavours into the drinks! And, one of them seems to feature the ever-popular butterfly pea flower.

Prices range from RM6.50 to RM10.40, depending on size and whether you’re dining in or taking away.

Now, for some not-so-good news. Currently, you can get the Boba Series drinks only at 39 Secret Recipe outlets:

  1. Balakong
  2. Bandar Baru Ampang
  3. Bandar Putri Puchong
  4. Bandar Sri Damansara
  5. Bukit Jelutong
  6. Bukit Sentosa
  7. Dengkil
  8. Diplomatik
  9. Hulu Langat
  10. Ipoh Garden
  11. Ipoh Gunung Rapat
  12. Jaya 33
  13. Jenjarom
  14. Kapar
  15. Kuala Kubu Bharu
  16. Kuala Selangor
  17. Mahkota Cheras
  18. Melawati
  19. Mid Valley
  20. Nilai
  21. Pandan Indah
  22. PJ New Town
  23. PJ Old Town
  24. Rantau Panjang
  25. Section 7 Shah Alam
  26. Section 9 Shah Alam
  27. Setiawangsa
  28. Sri Gombak
  29. Sri Petaling
  30. Sri Serdang
  31. Sungai Jati
  32. Sungai Long
  33. Sungi Besar
  34. Taipan
  35. Taman Puncak Jalil
  36. TSB Sungai Buloh
  37. TTDI 1
  38. TTDI 2
  39. Tun Perak

Bubble tea and cake? Sounds so sinful but also oh-so-good! Secret Recipe, you’re evil (we’re kidding… maybe).

