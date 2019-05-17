KL Buka Puasa Ramadhan Buffets With Malay Heritage Food

When it’s iftar and time to buka puasa, there’s something comforting about tucking into food that tastes of mum or grandmum’s cooking. Of home, culture and heritage. So, here’s a list of Ramadhan buffets in KL that capture the essence of these homey flavours!

Nipah Restaurant @ EQ

Themed ‘Nostalgia Nipah’, the revamped EQ‘s Selera Warisan Ramadhan spread features classic favourites. One such iconic dish is the signature curry laksa, which truly stands the test of time. The noodle’s recipe has been shared from the early days of Hotel Equatorial back in the ’80s.

Must-tries: Briyani Gam, Daging Salai Masak Lemak, Ayam Goreng Berempah, Sambal Udang Petai, Ayam Tikka Masala, Ikan Kukus Pedas, Kari Laksa

Price: RM178 nett (50% off for children aged 6 to 12)

Reservations: 03-2789 7777