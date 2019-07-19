HW Eats Out: Abundant Dim Sum Basket @ Táo Chinese Cuisine, KL

Táo Chinese Cuisine, at Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur, is encouraging you to gather your loved ones for a meal. Its stunning new offering is a large bamboo basket that holds 43 dumplings. Each piece is handmade by dim sum chef, Lo Tian Son. Scroll down to see our favourites from the basket! (P/s: Táo Chinese Cuisine is pork-free.)
We also got to sample some signature dishes of executive Chinese chef, Wong Lian Yu.
Black Truffle Prawn Dumpling
We love truffle. So after spying this on the description card for the dim sum basket, we set ourselves the mission of identifying and trying it. As the truffle wasn’t overwhelming, we could taste how fresh the prawns were. As for the dumpling skin, it was just the right consistency.