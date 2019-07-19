Navigation

HW Eats Out: Abundant Dim Sum Basket @ Táo Chinese Cuisine, KL

It's certainly abundant, with over 40 hand-crafted dim sum in it!
Dapur With Love
Her World
July 19, 2019
By Amanda Soh

Táo Chinese Cuisine, at Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur, is encouraging you to gather your loved ones for a meal. Its stunning new offering is a large bamboo basket that holds 43 dumplings. Each piece is handmade by dim sum chef, Lo Tian Son. Scroll down to see our favourites from the basket! (P/s: Táo Chinese Cuisine is pork-free.)

We also got to sample some signature dishes of executive Chinese chef, Wong Lian Yu.

READ: Her World Eats Out: Wing Wing at Pavilion KL

dim sum basket tao chinese cuisine

The Abundant Dim Sum Basket has 11 varieties of Cantonese-style dim sum!

1 of 5

Black Truffle Prawn Dumpling

We love truffle. So after spying this on the description card for the dim sum basket, we set ourselves the mission of identifying and trying it. As the truffle wasn’t overwhelming, we could taste how fresh the prawns were. As for the dumpling skin, it was just the right consistency.

1 of 5

Flamed Cod Fish with Savoury Sauce

Flamed Cod Fish

This dish consists of fresh cod fish tossed with some garlic, red chillies, ginger, shallots, and green onions. Soya sauce, oyster sauce and water is then added.

It’s a light and delicate dish, but far from bland. The cod was cooked to tender perfection, and the flavours well-balanced.

Black Pepper Angus Beef Cubes with Zucchini and Capsicum

Black Pepper Angus Beef Cubes

Every bite of the tender meat was a treat. And this was despite us feeling stuffed (hello, food comma)! Each beef cube was evenly coated with black pepper sauce. The fresh and juicy vegetables serve as a great palette cleanser.

More Related Stories