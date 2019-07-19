HW Eats Out: Abundant Dim Sum Basket @ Táo Chinese Cuisine, KL

Táo Chinese Cuisine, at Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur, is encouraging you to gather your loved ones for a meal. Its stunning new offering is a large bamboo basket that holds 43 dumplings. Each piece is handmade by dim sum chef, Lo Tian Son. Scroll down to see our favourites from the basket! (P/s: Táo Chinese Cuisine is pork-free.)

We also got to sample some signature dishes of executive Chinese chef, Wong Lian Yu.

READ: Her World Eats Out: Wing Wing at Pavilion KL