Her World Eats Out – Sweet Bagels at Coffee Bean Malaysia

If you’re a fan of bagels, you’ve probably tried the savoury bagels at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf but did you know they recently launched a range of sweet bagels? A warm toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter paired with a cup of hot coffee is just the perfect snack either for breakfast and tea-time. According to Fiona Rodrigues, Director of Marketing & Development, the reason they embarked on creating a fresh line-up of bagels, they we looked for sweet dessert flavours that resonated very well and are trendy.

“We have always wanted a berry-based flavour for our bagels and blueberry custard is a very traditional flavour. Furthermore, blueberries and cranberries are antioxidant superfoods; and hence our Cranberry Oatmeal and Blueberry Custard bagels are appealing on a healthy level and also delicious. As for the lovely Cinnamon Walnut bagel, we have always loved the idea of spices in our baked items e.g. we have the absolutely mouth-watering cinnamon brioche! These sweet bagels are somewhat a healthier alternative dessert alternative when you crave for something sweet but do not want to break your dessert quota for the entire week!” shared Fiona.

Our Verdict!

We already love the savoury bagels at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf especially the All-in-one bagel. So when a box of the new range of bagels (Cranberry Oatmeal, Cinnamon Walnut and Blueberry Custard bagels) arrived at our desk, we were eager to give it a try. Unfortunately, we don’t have a toaster to warm the bagels, but we have a microwave. At first we were concerned that zapping the bagels in the microvawe would make it slightly chewy as bread dough can sometimes get chewey when placed in a microwave, but to our delight the bagel came out warm and soft. And with a dollop of cream cheese spread over the sliced bagel, it would delicious. the sweet, savoury and texture of the bagel truly complimented each other. Our editor Eena, decided to take hers home and toast it in a toaster instead.