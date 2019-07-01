Her World Eats Out – Sweet Bagels at Coffee Bean Malaysia

If you’re a fan of bagels, you’ve probably tried the savoury bagels at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf but did you know they recently launched a range of sweet bagels? A warm toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter paired with a cup of hot coffee is just the perfect snack either for breakfast and tea-time. According to Fiona Rodrigues, Director of Marketing & Development, the reason they embarked on creating a fresh line-up of bagels, they we looked for sweet dessert flavours that resonated very well and are trendy.
“We have always wanted a berry-based flavour for our bagels and blueberry custard is a very traditional flavour. Furthermore, blueberries and cranberries are antioxidant superfoods; and hence our Cranberry Oatmeal and Blueberry Custard bagels are appealing on a healthy level and also delicious. As for the lovely Cinnamon Walnut bagel, we have always loved the idea of spices in our baked items e.g. we have the absolutely mouth-watering cinnamon brioche! These sweet bagels are somewhat a healthier alternative dessert alternative when you crave for something sweet but do not want to break your dessert quota for the entire week!” shared Fiona.