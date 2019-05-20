Eat And Give Back To Society This Ramadhan

Ramadhan is a time to help out the less fortunate. And it’s also associated with delicious buka puasa food. So, how do you reconcile the two? A few makan places are making it easier to fulfill our responsibility: they’ll give back to charity with every purchase.

Here’s where you can go to save or splurge on a treat — for you, your loved ones, and the underprivileged.

Save:

Llaollao

Llaollao’s frozen yogurt is full of probiotics and easily digestible, making it a good choice for buka puasa. So, share its benefits with orphans by prepaying for a small cup!

RM3.50 is a small price to pay to put a smile on a child’s face when the Llaollao truck rolls up his or her orphanage.

These are the 8 participating outlets:

1) Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur

2) KLCC Mall, Kuala Lumpur

3) Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur

4) Melawati Mall, Kuala Lumpur

5) Eco Ardence Lab, Shah Alam

6) One Utama, Petaling Jaya

7) IOI City Mall, Putrajaya

8) Aman Central, Alor Setar

Splurge:

Lemon Garden @ Shangri-La KL

As you enjoy a scrumptious feast, give back to those who struggle to put food on the table. Every paying buffet diner at Shangri-La’s five participating hotels in Malaysia will feed 20 people in low-cost flats and other charities.

Locally, this campaign is a partnership with The Lost Food Project. One of Malaysia’s food bank pioneers, The Lost Food Project rescues quality, nutritious surplus food that would otherwise end up in landfill. The food is then redistributed to those who need it most.

Must-tries: Sambal Udang, Rendang Pipi Lembu, Ikan Besar Bakar Sos 3 Rasa, Kepak Ayam Madu Panggang, Nasi Beriyani Kambing, Jerim Sambal, Deep Fried Cempedak

Price: RM203 nett from Sunday to Thursday; RM236 nett from Friday to Saturday (Festive Seafood Dinner Buffet)

Reservations: 03-2074 3900 or email [email protected]