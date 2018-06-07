How To Make A Flawless Crème Brûlée

1. Eggs and cream

As best as you can, always, always, try to use the best quality possible for both the eggs and cream. This is only because Crème Brûlée mainly comprises of two ingredients – eggs and cream. Simply put, the flavour and outcome of the custard depends largely on the two ingredients. Bear in mind that egg whites help the custard set, making it more firmer while egg yolks give it that luscious and creamy texture.

2. Don’t skim on the good stuff

What we mean by this is that using vanilla beans or paste instead of flavouring makes such a big difference to the dessert that using essence or anything less feels like a crime.

3. Size of ramekin

Traditionally, Crème Brûlée is made using wide, shallow ramekins instead of the deeper ones that most bakeries and restaurants often use. The main difference between the two is that one takes longer time to cook than the other because of the depth. This in turn could cause the base to be overcooked, producing firmer custard. Wider ramekins on the other hand, provides you with the perfect surface area for the caramelisation of the sugar and cooks more evenly.

4. A spoonful of sugar makes the custard perfect

Despite the variety of sugar that is made available to the public (i.e. raw, brown, demerara or coconut sugar), regular granulated white sugar is still the best to use for this dessert. Why? Because it caramelises swiftly and also gives us cue when to stop as soon as it turns to a burnt brown colour.

5. Torching the sugar

While it can be quite costly especially if you don’t plan on using it often, blow torch is a definite must in order for you to achieve the perfect Crème Brûlée. We have personally tested using a broiler and it was an absolute failure. It was difficult to know when it is done and does not produce an even caramelisation.

6. Salt

Yes, you read that right. Adding a pinch of salt to your cream before mixing it with other ingredients actually help bring out the flavour of the vanilla more, and we all know that more flavour equals to more satisfaction.