How Healthy Is Your Breakfast?

What makes a good breakfast? It should be nutritious and convenient. However, many breakfast foods that are considered healthy can actually be packed with calories and hidden sugars – and leave you feeling unsatisfied. Below are five types of breakfast that we have put together. Find out how yours stacks up!

1. Cereal

For cereal lovers, be mindful of the type of cereal that you are consuming. There are those that are seemingly healthy but contain a ton of refined sugar and may end up being bad for you. For example, cornflakes look like a healthy choice, but are actually high in sugar. Instead, opt for cereal thata is rich in fibre like bran flakes and added raw nuts. Add fresh fruits and raw nuts to increase your fibre and vitamin intake.