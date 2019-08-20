Her World Eats Out: Pebble Burger at Bangsar

With its colourful tables and neon signs — making the place look a lot like an ’80s arcade — it’s quite impossible to overlook Pebble Burger despite its location amongst many other good eateries at Jalan Telawi, in Bangsar.

Inside, you’ll not miss the massive neon pink sign that says “Taste the world in every bite”. Indeed, the home-grown gourmet burger joint brings flavours from all over the world to you, in a stack. We had the opportunity to try out 6 different burgers, from the close-to-home rendang chicken to the very mouth-watering take on Mala hotpot!

Oh, and diners are given their choice of toppings and sauces. There is no better way to savour the burgers than with crunchy fries and a drink — we recommend the milkshakes!