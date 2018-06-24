Her World Eats Out: Malaysia Boleh!

We all love our traditional-styled hawker food sold in dainty coffee shops in and out of Kuala Lumpur. You would be thrilled to find out that there is a new hawker-style foodcourt, Malaysian Boleh!, just opened at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur (with air-conditioning!).

You definitely have to try this place out that has got all your favourite Chinese dishes (19 various types) from different states, all under one roof. We got to taste a few and here’s what we think.

Psst… all these recipes are kept to its original recipe and from their original owners (who used to sell their dishes), to give you quality hawker food!