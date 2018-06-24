Navigation

Her World Eats Out: Malaysia Boleh!

We've got a place for you to try that has quality hawker food, in a mall with air-conditioning and reasonable prices!
Dapur With Love
Her World
June 24, 2018
By Amanda Soh
1 of 6

We all love our traditional-styled hawker food sold in dainty coffee shops in and out of Kuala Lumpur. You would be thrilled to find out that there is a new hawker-style foodcourt, Malaysian Boleh!, just opened at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur (with air-conditioning!).

The Grand Opening of Malaysia Boleh! located Shoppes Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur.

You definitely have to try this place out that has got all your favourite Chinese dishes (19 various types) from different states, all under one roof. We got to taste a few and here’s what we think.

Psst… all these recipes are kept to its original recipe and from their original owners (who used to sell their dishes), to give you quality hawker food!

1 of 6

More Related Stories