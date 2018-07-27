Her World Eats Out: Cielo KL

With a name like Cielo, which means ‘sky’ in Spanish – it seems only befitting that this latest establishment to hit our metropolitan streets boasts sweeping views of Kuala Lumpur’s skyline. Touted as the city’s very first seafood sky dining and lounge, this two-storey restaurant has a retractable roof for those worried about rain. But on a clear day, you may even catch glimpse of a starry twinkle or two.

It’s easy to fall into the casual fine-dining rhythm of Cielo (do note the dress code is smart casual) as it’s tastefully decorated with whimsical pieces. Once you arrive, you’re invited to unwind with cocktails on the lower ground floor before heading upstairs to enjoy the rest of your evening.

When it comes to the alcoholic offerings, aside from their Signature (The Birdie), the rest are all tried-and-true classics that have withstood the test of time – and we settled on three. The Birdie is the lightest and easiest of the three to drink. A fruity-floral concoction, it’s made from cardamom and blackberry-infused gin, sweet basil, and cava.

For something stronger, order the Maker’s Mark 8-year-old Whisky Sour that sees lemon, bitters, and egg white going into it for that especially frothy cap. Great if you like a little more bite to your drink.

And last but not least, for a sturdy drink to set the mood for the rest of the night, the Monkey’s Rob Roy is a good bet with a mixture of Monkey Shoulder scotch, Doulin Rouge sweet vermouth, and angostura.