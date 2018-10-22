Her World Eats Out : 5 Elements at Lafite, Shangri-La

Have you ever tried eating according to your element? Basically, there are five key elements in the Universe; that is fire, water, wood, earth and metal. These elements also is said to define your personality and character. So, when we heard Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur’s Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, created a uniquely interactive dining experience at Lafite based on the five elements, Eena our editor just had to give it a taste test!

The Beginning…

As I walked into Lafite, I was greeted by their friendly staff who will escort me to a mini ipad where I could check on my personal element. Just key in my birth date and year and voila! My element was revealed : Wood. On the left of the entrance was a display of of five elements and an explanation of of the characteristics of each element. Once I read through what the display said (yes, it really did describe my personality), I was then ushered to the bar and once my element was revealed to the bar attended he made me a mocktail based on Wood element.

Your Personal Selection

As I was sipping on my mocktail, I was shown the menu for Wood element however, I was told that if I wasn’t too keen on the pre-selected dishes for my element, I could swap it with dishes from other elements. Basically, I could mix and match! But eager to keep to the experience, I opted to stick with the Wood element dishes except for dessert.

So, for appetiser, it was Escargot Cromesquis & Thai Salad & Spicy Shrimp. For my main dish I had two options, Black Truffle Stuffed with Corn Fed Chicken or Atlantic Sea Bream and I chose to have the sea bream. For dessert, it was Artisanal Cheese from France but as I was not too keen to have cheese, I opted for the Candied Lemon dessert under to Water element.

Escargot Cromesquis / Thai Salad & Spicy ShrimpThe best part : Not really a fan of escargot, I was worried I would not enjoy the dish, but I was definitely wrong. The escargot nicely tucked in a crunchy crumb coated croquette with a cream filling that had a delightful crunchy texture and perfectly balanced cream filling that made me forget there was escargot in there! But what truly won me over was the Spicy Shrimp ‘bubbles’. Once you pop a ‘bubble’ into your mouth, a delicious spicy soup filling bursts and colours your taste buds with its powerful flavours. Yum!