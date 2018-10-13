Hearty Seafood Stew

PREP AND COOK TIME 50 Mins SERVES 8
1.5kg firm boneless white fish fillets
20 (550g) medium green king prawns
4 (150g) scampi, halved lengthways, optional
1/3 cup (80ml) extra virgin olive oil
1 medium (300g) fennel bulb, quartered and sliced finely (green tops reserved)
4 garlic cloves, chopped finely
2 strips of orange zest
800g canned diced tomatoes
½ tsp red chilli flakes
½ tsp saffron threads
2 bay leaves
1 litre fish stock
1kg pot ready mussels fresh
Oregano leaves, bread and lemon wedges to serve
Method:
- Cut fish into large pieces, peel and devein prawns leaving the tails intact, halve scampi lengthways, and devein and soak clams in fresh water for 30 mins; drain.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the leeks, celery, fennel and garlic. Cook for 4-5 mins until soft. Add the orange zest, tomatoes, chilli flakes, saffron threads, bay leaves, fish stock and 3 cups of water. Bring to the boil; boil, uncovered for 10 mins.
- Add the mussels and clams, cook covered for 5 mins. Add the fish, prawns and scampi, simmer until seafood is just cooked. Cover and simmer for 3 mins, stirring occasionally until seafood is just cooked and mussels and clams have opened.
- Divide the seafood between 6 large warm bowls and ladle over the soup. Sprinkle with fresh oregano and fennel fronds. Serve with bread and lemon wedges.
Not suitable to freeze or microwave.