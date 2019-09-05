Healthy ‘Fast Food’ Hacks That Every Busy Woman Needs

That’s why it’s good to have these 10 items stashed in your freezer or in the pantry. They all have a decent shelf life and are super convenient to use. Think of it as “healthy fast food”.

Soy milk

Soy is quite a wonder bean among its peers because it contains all of the essential amino acids that make up a complete plant-based protein. Drinking soy milk easily helps you meet your protein needs, while boosting calcium and iron intake. It is a great alternative for those who are lactose intolerant, allergic to dairy, dislike the taste of milk or are vegans.

Not all soy milk is created equal, though. Good ones to go for are unsweetened, organic and non-GMO. Opt for a powder as it is easier to store than liquid and has a longer shelf life.

