Healthy Cooking Begins With WMF

Dishes made with love are the best, and that’s why mum’s cooking tops everything else, right? While you can’t buy unconditional love, the trick to preparing dishes that are almost as good is to equip your kitchen with high-quality kitchen helpers!

IDEAL SIZES

The right pots and pans will bring out the best in every bite. To extend your repertoire in the kitchen, the WMF Gourmet Plus cookware set comprises of four pieces – a stewing pan and three different sized meat pots. When you’re making the perfect casserole or steaming vegetables, the TransTherm® base distributes heat evenly for a tastier dish. It’s also designed to make cooking convenient: scaling on the inside simplifies measuring, the wide edge ensures drip-free pouring, and hollow handles remain cool to the touch even over high heat.