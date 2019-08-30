Kitchen Gurus: Tips On Cooking Italian Food In Malaysia

Known as Petaling Jaya’s best-kept Italian secret, a’Roma dinings opened its doors in 2015 with

the aim to gentrify the local community of Taman Paramount. In June, the family-run business collaborated with a renowned Italian chef, Riccardo Milone, to unveil a new a la carte menu.

Chef Riccardo boasts over 30 years of culinary and restaurant consulting experience under his belt. His work spans multiple continents with notable projects such as Restaurant La Truffle Noir and La Maison du Boeuf in Brussels, Restaurant Galileo and Teatro Goldoni in Washington DC, the iconic La Petite France in Richmond, and Ristorante Le Madri in New York .

Currently, he owns and runs two restaurants which are Osteria del Pasco in Italy and DIVA Restaurant of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in France.

Here, he shares exclusively with us his tips on cooking Italian food in Malaysia.