Gulai Tumis Fjord Trout

Simple to make yet full of flavour. Perfect to add to your weekly menu at home.
Dapur With Love
Her World
May 15, 2019
By Eena Sh

Ingredients

200g Fjord trout (or salmon)

Salt, pepper and sugar to taste

1 ginger flower or bunga kantan, sliced

50g tamarind

400 ml water

Paste

10 dried chillies, soaked in hot water

5 fresh chillies, sliced

1 lemongrass, sliced

1cm turmeric, sliced

5 shallots

3 garlic

1 cm belacan

2 tsps sugar

1 Tbsp oil

Method

  • Blend or grind paste ingredients
  • Heat oil and sauté paste until oil breaks
  • Add tamarind water and simmer for 5 minutes
  • Season mixture, then add fish
  • Cook for 2 minutes, then turn off the heat and add ginger flower
Recipe by Chef Jimmy Chok 
Images courtesy of Seafood from Norway

 

