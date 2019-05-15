Gulai Tumis Fjord Trout

Ingredients
200g Fjord trout (or salmon)
Salt, pepper and sugar to taste
1 ginger flower or bunga kantan, sliced
50g tamarind
400 ml water
Paste
10 dried chillies, soaked in hot water
5 fresh chillies, sliced
1 lemongrass, sliced
1cm turmeric, sliced
5 shallots
3 garlic
1 cm belacan
2 tsps sugar
1 Tbsp oil
Method
- Blend or grind paste ingredients
- Heat oil and sauté paste until oil breaks
- Add tamarind water and simmer for 5 minutes
- Season mixture, then add fish
- Cook for 2 minutes, then turn off the heat and add ginger flower
Recipe by Chef Jimmy Chok
Images courtesy of Seafood from Norway