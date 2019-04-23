Great Buka Puasa Deals at Marriot Bonvoy Hotels

Already planning on where to berbuka puasa come Ramadan? Then, you might want to check out these buka puasa deals at Marriot Bonvoy hotels across Malaysia offering Ramadan Iftar buffets at discounted prices. Their early bird pre-book sale is ongoing until 29 April 2019 and you do not want to miss out. The great news for Marriot Bonvoy members is that there will be an additional 10% discount on top of the early bird specials. We know there isn’t much time left until the end of the sale so go book your places now and thank us later.

Eighteen Marriott international hotels across Malaysia will each showcase their very own Ramadan Buffet. Let’s take a look at some of them: