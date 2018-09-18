Get Your Hands On These Beautiful Mooncake Boxes

It’s finally that time of the year again where you can find mooncakes just about anywhere. Flavour wise, they are generally the usual culprits – white lotus with egg yolks, red bean and the highly sought after, Musang King. What’s different however, is the gorgeous packaging that these mooncakes come with.

Listed below are three of our favourites!

1. Hilton x Khoon Hooi

This year, Hilton Kuala Lumpur has come up with an exciting line of mooncakes, ones that will undoubtedly pique your interest. Together with Malaysia’s leading international fashion designer, Khoon Hooi, the duo have come up with not only delicious-tasting mooncakes but a gift box that is equally mention-worthy. Instead of your regular paper packaging that will likely end up in the bin once you’re done with the contents, they’ve come up with a sleek satchel shape box that you could later function as either a jewellery box or even a bag!

Don’t even get us started on the detailing of the bag because needless to say, it is pretty incredible.

Available for purchase at the hotel lobby from now until 24 September 2018, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Mid Valley, One Utama and Avenue K.