Fun Ways To Add Veggies Into Your Meals

Try these sneaky ways to up your daily vegetable intake
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
August 14, 2018
By Saidah
1 of 4

1. “Voodles” (veggie noodles)

Photo credits: Martha Stewart

Using a spiraliser, you can easily make noodles out of almost anything such as these two:

  • Creamy Garlic Zucchini Noodles
    It’s quick, requires only five ingredients (excluding salt & pepper) and can act even act as a midday snack in between your meals. Get recipe here.
  • Creamy Avo Lime Sweet Potato Noodles
    Treat this as a main or a side, either way, you’re in for a treat. Get recipe here.
1 of 4

