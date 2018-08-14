Fun Ways To Add Veggies Into Your Meals Try these sneaky ways to up your daily vegetable intake Dapur With Love Women's Weekly August 14, 2018 By Saidah Prev1 of 4Next 1. “Voodles” (veggie noodles) Photo credits: Martha Stewart Using a spiraliser, you can easily make noodles out of almost anything such as these two: Creamy Garlic Zucchini Noodles It’s quick, requires only five ingredients (excluding salt & pepper) and can act even act as a midday snack in between your meals. Get recipe here. Creamy Avo Lime Sweet Potato Noodles Treat this as a main or a side, either way, you’re in for a treat. Get recipe here. Prev1 of 4Next