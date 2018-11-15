Fried Rice with Barley & Chicken

PREP 15 Mins COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp peanut oil

2 eggs, beaten

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, diced

½ cup frozen peas

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 long red chilli, seeds removed, finely chopped

1 ½ cups shredded barbecued chicken

2 green onions, sliced, plus extra shredded to serve

3 cups cooked brown rice and barley mix

¼ cup hoisin sauce

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 orange, zest

In a wok or large frying pan, heat sesame oil and half peanut oil on high. Add eggs, swirling to coat base and sides of wok. Cook 1 to 2 mins until just set. Transfer to a board, roll up and thinly slice. In the same wok, heat remaining peanut oil on high. Stir-fry onion 1 min. Add carrot, peas, garlic and chilli. Stir-fry 2 to 3 mins. Add chicken and green onions. Stir-fry 1 min to heat through. Add rice and stir-fry 1 to 2 mins until combined. Stir sauces, orange zest and sliced omelette through. Serve with extra green onion.

Tip: For a variation, use Peking duck instead of chicken.