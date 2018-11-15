Fried Rice with Barley & Chicken
PREP 15 Mins COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tbsp peanut oil
2 eggs, beaten
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, diced
½ cup frozen peas
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 long red chilli, seeds removed, finely chopped
1 ½ cups shredded barbecued chicken
2 green onions, sliced, plus extra shredded to serve
3 cups cooked brown rice and barley mix
¼ cup hoisin sauce
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 orange, zest
- In a wok or large frying pan, heat sesame oil and half peanut oil on high. Add eggs, swirling to coat base and sides of wok. Cook 1 to 2 mins until just set. Transfer to a board, roll up and thinly slice.
- In the same wok, heat remaining peanut oil on high. Stir-fry onion 1 min. Add carrot, peas, garlic and chilli. Stir-fry 2 to 3 mins.
- Add chicken and green onions. Stir-fry 1 min to heat through. Add rice and stir-fry 1 to 2 mins until combined.
- Stir sauces, orange zest and sliced omelette through. Serve with extra green onion.
Tip: For a variation, use Peking duck instead of chicken.