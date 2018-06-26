Fresh Watermelon Recipe by Ili Sulaiman

Fresh Watermelon Salad

Serve: 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Level: Easy

Ingredients:

1/2 watermelon, cut into cubes

100g basil leaves, torn into medium-sized pieces

300g rocket leaves

30ml extra virgin olive oil

3 whole limes, juiced

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

80g feta cheese, crumbled

Method:

Place watermelon in a bowl. Place in the fridge to chill. Combine olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper in a medium-sized bowl. Mix well. In a large bowl, combine basil leaves, rocket leaves and half the dressing; toss. In a large platter, line the bottom with dressed salad. Top with watermelon and crumbled feta cheese. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

TIPS AND TRICKS It’s important to dress leafy salads just before serving to prevent them from wilting. Keep the leaves dry and crisp until right before they’re dressed.

