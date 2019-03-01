Fresh Seafood Platter With Sauce, Dip and Dressing

It doesn’t take a lot to impress guests with this seafood platter that’s easy to put together, complemented by the sauce, dip and dressing in the recipes below.

Make This Seafood Platter With Sauce, Dip and Dressing

Prep 30 mins | Serves 8

Prepare 1kg cooked medium king prawns (or leave in shell), 1 cooked lobster tail (halve and cube flesh) and 1 cooked blue swimmer crab (quarter). Cover and set aside in the fridge with 12 oysters in the half shell.

CREAMY CHIVE DRESSING

In a small bowl, combine

¼ cup sour cream

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsps each snipped chives and

chopped capers.

OYSTER VINAIGRETTE

In a small jug, stir

¼ cup each rice and red vinegar

¼ cup caster sugar and

3 finely chopped shallots until sugar dissolves.

Arrange seafood on a bed of ice with sauces and scattered with micro herbs.

CHILLI DIP

In a jug, combine

1/3 cup light soy sauce

2 tsps Shaoxing wine

2 chopped

seeded red chillies,

2 tsps each grated ginger

sesame oil and

brown sugar.

