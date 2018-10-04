Navigation

Fragrant Chicken Noodle Soup

This Asian version of "a hug in a mug" doesn't get any better than this
Recipe and photo: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
October 4, 2018
By Saidah
Photo by: Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 Mins COOK 8 Hours SERVES 6

1.6kg whole fresh chicken
2 litres (8 cups) water
5cm piece of fresh ginger, sliced thinly
4 cloves garlic, halved
2 star anise
2 cinnamon sticks
4 green onions, cut into 5cm batons
¼ cup light soy sauce
2 tbsps brown sugar
2 tsps sesame oil
270g packet soba noodles, cooked following packet instructions
coriander sprigs, finely chopped red chilli, to serve

Method:

  1. Place chicken in a 4.5 litre (18-cup) slow cooker. Add water, ginger, garlic, star anise and cinnamon. Cook, covered, on Low 8 hours. Carefully transfer chicken to a chopping board and tear into large chunks.
  2. Meanwhile, strain cooking liquid through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl. Discard solids and return liquid to slow cooker. Stir in onion, soy, sugar and sesame oil. Cook on Low 15 mins.
  3. Divide noodles and chicken between bowls. Pour over hot broth. Serve topped with coriander sprigs and chilli.

TIP: Serve with shredded ginger for an extra kick.

 

