Fragrant Chicken Noodle Soup

PREP 15 Mins COOK 8 Hours SERVES 6
1.6kg whole fresh chicken
2 litres (8 cups) water
5cm piece of fresh ginger, sliced thinly
4 cloves garlic, halved
2 star anise
2 cinnamon sticks
4 green onions, cut into 5cm batons
¼ cup light soy sauce
2 tbsps brown sugar
2 tsps sesame oil
270g packet soba noodles, cooked following packet instructions
coriander sprigs, finely chopped red chilli, to serve
Method:
- Place chicken in a 4.5 litre (18-cup) slow cooker. Add water, ginger, garlic, star anise and cinnamon. Cook, covered, on Low 8 hours. Carefully transfer chicken to a chopping board and tear into large chunks.
- Meanwhile, strain cooking liquid through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl. Discard solids and return liquid to slow cooker. Stir in onion, soy, sugar and sesame oil. Cook on Low 15 mins.
- Divide noodles and chicken between bowls. Pour over hot broth. Serve topped with coriander sprigs and chilli.
TIP: Serve with shredded ginger for an extra kick.