Find Out What Everyone’s Favourite Staple Is

WINNER of the Best White Rice category goes to…

JASMINE SUNWHITE

DID YOU KNOW… Rice is gluten and cholesterol free and provides crucial energy to the body?

When it comes to a sumptuous meal of rice and accompanying dishes, you’ll want to be eating good-quality grains. Jasmine Sunwhite rice, which is well-loved for its superior quality and fragrance, will surely satisfy your taste buds. Imported from Thailand, once the husk is removed, the rice is packed immediately and shipped to ensure hygiene and quality. Jasmine Sunwhite rice comes in 2kg, 5kg and 10kg packs – you’ll love its subtle floral fragrance and fluffy texture when cooked. It’s delicious when eaten with side dishes, or even to make the family’s favourite chicken rice. Aside from its aroma, Jasmine Sunwhite rice packs in essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, fibre, vitamins B1 and B2, potassium, and sodium.