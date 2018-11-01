Easy Soup Recipes Kids Will Enjoy

1. Pea, Mint & Creme Fraiche Soup
PREP 15 mins COOK 30 mins SERVES 4 to 6
5g butter
1 leek, trimmed, washed, sliced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 potatoes, peeled, chopped
4 cups chicken stock
2 cups water
2 cups peas
1/2 cup mint leaves
1/4 cup creme fraiche, plus extra to serve
Rocket leaves, lemon wedges, to serve
Method:
- In a large saucepan, melt butter on medium. Saute leek and garlic 5 to 6 mins until softened.
- Add potatoes, stock and water. Boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer covered, 15 to 20 mins until potatoes are tender.
- Stir in peas and mint leaves. Simmer a further 2 mins. Remove from heat and stir in creme fraiche. Using a hand blender or food processor, process until smooth. Season to taste.
- Serve soup topped with a dollop of extra creme fraiche and rocket leaves. Accompany with lemon wedges.
Tip: Be sure to cook the peas and mint for a short amount of time so they retain their bright green colour.