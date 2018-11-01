Navigation

Easy Soup Recipes Kids Will Enjoy

Simple weekday soups to keep kids' tummies full during school holidays
Recipe by: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
November 1, 2018
By Saidah
1. Pea, Mint & Creme Fraiche Soup

Picture credit: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 mins COOK 30 mins SERVES 4 to 6

5g butter
1 leek, trimmed, washed, sliced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 potatoes, peeled, chopped
4 cups chicken stock
2 cups water
2 cups peas
1/2 cup mint leaves
1/4 cup creme fraiche, plus extra to serve
Rocket leaves, lemon wedges, to serve

Method:

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter on medium. Saute leek and garlic 5 to 6 mins until softened.
  2. Add potatoes, stock and water. Boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer covered, 15 to 20 mins until potatoes are tender.
  3. Stir in peas and mint leaves. Simmer a further 2 mins. Remove from heat and stir in creme fraiche. Using a hand blender or food processor, process until smooth. Season to taste.
  4. Serve soup topped with a dollop of extra creme fraiche and rocket leaves. Accompany with lemon wedges.

Tip: Be sure to cook the peas and mint for a short amount of time so they retain their bright green colour.

