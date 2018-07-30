Durian Pillows Recipe

It’s durian season and if you’re planning to kick it up a notch and bake something with Malaysia’s favourite fruit, here’s an easy recipe to try!
Durian Pillows
Ingredients:
Crepe:
- 160g plain flour
- 350ml fresh milk
- ½ tbsp butter, melted and cooled
- Pinch of salt
- 2 organic eggs
Filling:
- 300g fresh dairy cream
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 486g durian flesh
Method:
Crepe:
- Mix crepe ingredients together. Pour batter through a sieve into a bowl to get a fine and smooth consistency.
- Lightly grease a non-stick frying pan with melted butter. Pour in a small ladle of batter and swirl it around to get a very thin crepe. Cook over a low fire until the crepe is done (less than 30 seconds).
- Repeat with the rest of the batter and leave to cool. You may want to grease the frying pan each time before pouring in another ladle of batter.
Filling:
- Whip cream with sugar until stiff. Leave to chill.
- Mash durian flesh with a fork, as blending it can cause it to become too mushy.
- If you like, mix cream with the durian flesh.
Durian pillows:
- Put a heaped tablespoon of cream onto the center of the crepe.
- Top with half a tablespoon of durian.
- Fold crepe into a small, puffed rectangular pillow. (If you have mixed the cream and durian, just plop a large tablespoon onto the middle of the crepe and fold.)
- Chill well before serving durian pillows.
DID YOU KNOW?
Pieces of mango or other soft, flavourful fruits can be added to the filling.
Swap fresh milk for coconut milk to tone down the durian’s strong flavour.
An extra yolk will make the crepes softer and easier to fold.